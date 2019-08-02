2 indicted in starvation death of toddler

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Two people in Brookings, including a relative, have been indicted in the death of 3-year-old girl who authorities say was starved to death.

The child's aunt, 25-year-old Renae Fayant, and 27-year-old Robert Price Jr. have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

Brookings County State's Attorney Dan Nelson said Friday Fayant called 911 Wednesday to say her niece wasn't breathing. First responders arrived and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Argus Leader reports Nelson says an autopsy showed the toddler died of dehydration and malnourishment. He says Fayant and Price were her caregivers for the past two years.

Both are being held on $100,000 cash bond in the Brookings County Jail. It was not immediately clear if they have hired an attorney to speak on their behalf.

