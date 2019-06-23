2 injured in separate NYC subway station slashings

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say two people have been hurt in separate subway station slashing attacks.

CBS New York reports the first incident was at the Franklin Street subway station around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The New York Police Department says a man was attacked in a robbery attempt as he was entering the station.

He was slashed in the neck, and police say the suspect fled.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a man was slashed in the eye and arm in Columbus Circle.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

___

Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com