2 killed after shooting in a Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say that two people have died after a shooting in a Miami neighborhood.

The Miami Herald reported that four people were shot Sunday in Liberty City. One of those who died was 17 years old.

Police said that the other two men are being treated at a local hospital. The newspaper reported that officials are still looking for the shooter, noting that there is possibly more than one. None of the victims have been officially identified.

Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for Miami Police, said that the four "young males" were sitting outside a home in a public housing apartment complex when the shots rang out. She said police do not know if the shooting was a "vindictive act."