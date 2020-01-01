2 killed in Florida during New Year's party shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed early New Year's Day when a gunman opened fire at a celebration at a Florida club, authorities said.

Media reports say as many as 250 revelers scrambled for safety after shots were fired.

Orange County Sheriff's officials were hunting down a suspect who bolted from the scene after the 4 a.m. shooting at an after-hours club in a shopping plaza north of Orlando.

Authorities say security personnel were at the event but appeared to be outside when the violence broke out.

Fox35 in Orlando reports that the party was coming to a close when shots were fired inside of a VIP area.

Several armed guards were present during the event, a sheriff official said.

"We are told some security guards were outside at the time of the shooting, but investigators say they don’t believe they screened or searched any of the party-goers before entering," Jamie Hoffman of the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.