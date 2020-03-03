https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/2-killed-in-Kansas-City-Kansas-shooting-police-15101342.php
2 killed in Kansas City, Kansas, shooting, police say
Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a Kansas City, Kansas, shooting.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday and found the victims dead in a parking lot.
Police didn't immediately release the names of the victims or any suspect information.
View Comments