2 killed in Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and three women injured in a shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

KOMO reports the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One of the men police found at the scene was declared dead by the fire department. The three women and the other man shot were taken to the hospital, but the man died soon after getting to the treatment center.

Homicide detectives are investigating.