2 killed in separate shootings in Milwaukee Monday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two men have died in separate shootings in Milwaukee, including one inside a liquor store.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man on the city’s southside about 10 p.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

In another shooting Monday about 4:30 p.m., a 58-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in S & A Liquors on the northside. Witnesses say the victim was an employee. Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.