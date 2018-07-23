2 men arrested in shooting that injured off-duty officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Buffalo have charged two men in connection with a weekend shooting that injured an off-duty police officer and another man.

Buffalo Police Department spokesman Mike DeGeorge says the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say a 29-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer and a 28-year-old man were leaving the Groove Lounge when a man approached them. Police say both men were shot after an altercation.

The victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Police say Monday both men have been released.

Police say two men were later taken into custody. A 41-year-old Buffalo man was charged with multiple offenses including two counts of first-degree assault. Police charged a 40-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina man with criminal possession of a loaded weapon.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.