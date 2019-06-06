2 men fatally shot outside Tennessee restaurant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say two men shot outside a Tennessee restaurant have died.

A statement from the Clarksville Police Department says officers responded Wednesday night to a report of shots fired at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Clarksville and found the wounded men in the parking lot. They were taken to a hospital, but both men died.

Police spokesman Jim Knoll says officers worked throughout the night to conduct interviews and process evidence and they think the shooting stemmed from a dispute.

Knoll said several people fled from the scene when gunfire erupted who might have information that will help police determine what happened. He said detectives would like to talk to anyone with information about the shooting.

Police haven't released the names of the men killed.