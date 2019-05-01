2 men get 13-year prison terms for deadly Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two men each have been sentenced to 13 years in prison in connection with a deadly 2018 hotel shooting in Tucson.

Pima County prosecutors say a judge sentenced 34-year-old Cassius Brandon Mason and 30-year-old Jose Angel Alvarez on Monday.

The two were previously convicted of manslaughter in the death of 34-year-old David Jimenez in April 2018.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Jimenez was killed after a drug-related transaction ended in gunfire.

Alvarez was booked into Pima County jail for an unrelated gun offense on Tucson's west side the day before he was connected to the deadly shooting.

Prosecutors say Alvarez also was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the gun offense and given a 10-year prison term, which will run concurrent to his other sentence.