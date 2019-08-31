https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/2-men-killed-in-separate-NYC-shootings-14404238.php
2 men killed in separate NYC shootings
NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been killed in separate shootings in Queens.
Police say Tyrell Rice was shot in the torso around 10:40 p.m. Friday in South Ozone Park near Kennedy Airport.
They say Alexander Pedraja was shot in the back about 15 minutes later about two miles away in Ridgewood.
The 29-year-old Rice and the 23-year-old were both taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
