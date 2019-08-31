2 men killed in separate NYC shootings

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men have been killed in separate shootings in Queens.

Police say Tyrell Rice was shot in the torso around 10:40 p.m. Friday in South Ozone Park near Kennedy Airport.

They say Alexander Pedraja was shot in the back about 15 minutes later about two miles away in Ridgewood.

The 29-year-old Rice and the 23-year-old were both taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.