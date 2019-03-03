2 men stabbed at Phoenix bus station; Suspects being sought

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say they're searching for several suspects after two men were stabbed at a bus station.

They say the victims were taken to the hospital early Sunday with injuries not considered life threatening and both are expected to survive.

Police say the stabbings occurred about 3 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.

They say one of the victims approached a group of six men looking for his stolen property.

One suspect allegedly took the victim's pocket knife and was then beaten up by members of the group.

Police say the second victim tried to intervene, but he was stabbed multiple times by the suspect with a knife.

The suspects then fled the scene before police arrived.

The names of ages of two victims haven't been released.