2 motorcyclists crash in Buckeye; 1 person pronounced dead

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye are investigating a crash involving two motorcycles that has left one person dead.

They say the collision occurred about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say two motorcyclists were on a ride with a group of friends when one of the motorcycles went down.

One person sustained severe injuries while the other was injured but alert and talking to first responders.

The person with the severe injuries was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

The names of the person who died and the injured person haven't been released yet.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.