2 people arrested in an animal cruelty case west of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff's authorities say two people have been arrested after 43 animals were found in unsanitary conditions at a mobile home west of Tucson.

They say 43-year-old Andres Contreras and 32-year-old Joylynn Severns are facing of animal cruelty charges after 34 cats, four dogs and five turtles have been taken to the Pima Animal Care Center.

Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday morning to a report of people camping in a desert area.

They say dozens of animals were found in and around the mobile home.

It was unclear Thursday if either Contreras or Severns has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.