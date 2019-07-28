2 people critically wounded in shooting at Phoenix business

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two people have been transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting at a business.

They say the two people wounded are known to each other and the shooting is related to domestic violence.

Police say officers responded to the scene about 1 p.m. Sunday and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The names and age of the two people involved haven't been released yet.

Police say there is no outstanding suspect in the shooting at this time.