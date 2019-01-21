https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/2-people-in-custody-in-string-of-Dane-County-13549274.php
2 people in custody in string of Dane County armed robberies
MONONA, Wis. (AP) — Two people are in custody in connection with seven armed robberies in the Dane County area.
The man and woman were apprehended Saturday afternoon at a Monana apartment after a robbery at a nearby restaurant. Authorities were led to the apartment by a police dog.
The suspects' names weren't immediately released. They're being held in connection with seven armed robberies in Madison, Monona and Windsor.
