2 people killed in collision involving vehicle being pursued

Two of three people in a vehicle being pursued by a deputy for reckless driving and high speed were killed in a collision with another vehicle at an Albuquerque-area intersection, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

The third person in the vehicle being pursued before the early morning crash was taken to a hospital for treatment and that the person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for examination, the office said in a statement.

No identities were released and the Sheriff's Office said it won't release additional information about the incident until its investigation is complete.