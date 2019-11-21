2 police officers, transit worker charged in separate cases

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Officials say two Philadelphia police officers and a transit authority employee have been charged in two separate investigations.

The city’s district attorney’s office announced the charges Thursday.

Narcotics officer Charles Myers was charged with perjury, records tampering and lying to authorities. Officials say Myers gave court testimony in 2017 about two arrests that was eventually disproven.

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority employee Edward Williams was charged with lying to authorities and obstruction. Authorities say a woman alleged he was stalking and harassing her.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Det. Nathaniel Williams, Edward’s brother, was also arrested in the same investigation. He’s been charged with records and evidence tampering, lying to authorities and obstruction.

Specific information on the pending investigations was not released.

Attorney information couldn’t be found for any of the men charged.