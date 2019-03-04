2 seen assaulting black man during rally remain unidentified

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — It's been 1 ½ years since the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, but two men seen on camera assaulting a black man in a parking garage remain unidentified.

Charlottesville police detective Declan Hickey is quoted by The Washington Post as saying the investigation into the Aug. 12, 2017, beating of Deandre Harris, has hit a dead end.

Three people linked to white nationalist, pro-Confederacy or anti-government beliefs are serving time in jail or prison, and a fourth awaits sentencing. None of them knew each other before the attack.

The two men at large have come to be known as "Red Beard" and "Sunglasses." Hickey says the best hopes for identifying the men are if they "pop back on the radar" at another rally or "piss off their wife or girlfriend."

