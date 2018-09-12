2 sentenced in ATV crash that killed softball player

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Two men have been sentenced in an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed a Pennsylvania high school standout softball player last year.

The (Altoona) Mirror reports that 24-year-old Trenton Bilak was sentenced Tuesday to 8½ to 17 years on vehicular homicide and other counts.

Nineteen-year-old Jacob Helsel was sentenced to four to eight years on convictions of evidence tampering and accidents involving death or personal injury.

Both reached plea agreements with Blair County prosecutors in the April 2017 crash in Greenfield Township that killed 18-year-old Mikayla Focht.

She was a passenger on an ATV driven by Bilak that struck several deer, and another vehicle driven by Helsel ran over her.

Authorities say the men left the scene and never called for help. Focht was found later by a passing motorist.

___

Information from: Altoona Mirror, http://www.altoonamirror.com