2 sheriff's staffers accused of sexual contact with inmate

RUSSELLVLLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say two Arkansas sheriff's office employees accused of having sexual contact with an inmate have been arrested and terminated.

The Pope County sheriff's office said Saturday that 24-year-old Lauren Elliott of Russellville and 48-year-old Billie Tucker of Pottsville were arrested. Both face sexual assault charges. Tucker faces an additional charge of introducing prohibited articles into a correctional facility.

Elliott and Tucker remained jailed Sunday with bond hearings set for Monday. Jail records didn't list attorneys for them.

Russellville police began investigating Friday at the request of Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones, who had been informed of possible inappropriate sexual contact between a staff member and inmate. The sheriff's office said authorities later determined that two employees — Elliott and Tucker — had inappropriate contact with the same inmate.