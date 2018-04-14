2 shot outside mall, business continues with blood on floor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A shootout outside a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that's soon to include county offices left a trail of blood as one victim collapsed in the food court.

Multiple media organizations report two groups got into a dispute in the parking lot of Columbia Place Mall on Saturday afternoon. Members of both groups drew guns and shot at each, then jumped into vehicles and sped away.

Two people were wounded. One was shot in the upper body and has life-threatening injuries.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports the mall was operating shortly after the shooting, with people eating in the food court where blood was visible on the floor.

Richland County is buying part of the mall to relocate government offices there.