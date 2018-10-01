2 stabbed in Providence on Monday morning

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence police are investigating two early morning stabbings.

WJAR-TV reports that one person was stabbed near Arch Street and Elmwood Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Monday.

A second person was stabbed at about 1 a.m. on Warrington Street, about a mile and a half away.

Both victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police would not say if the attacks were connected.

