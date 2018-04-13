2 teens arrested in fatal March shooting of Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say two teens have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lincoln last month.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that two 17 year olds were arrested Friday in the March 26 shooting death of 22-year-old Edgar Union Jr. One of the teens, a girl, has been charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder. The other teen, a boy, had not been charged by late Friday afternoon.

Police believe a fellow gang member of the girl's shot Union after a fight between two groups. Police say the girl lied about being at the scene and telling police she left the scene alone. Police believe she drove the shooter and others away from the scene.

Police did not detail the boy's alleged role in the shooting.

