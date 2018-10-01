2 uncles of chained Alabama youth charged with abuse

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two more people have been arrested after an Alabama teenager was found naked and chained in his home.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports two uncles of the 13-year-old youth are charged with one count each of aggravated child abuse.

Records show 38-year-old Douglas Gene Phillips and 29-year-old Matthew Allen Phillips are jailed in Autauga County with bail set at $30,000 each. Neither has a lawyer.

The boy's mother, stepfather and grandmother were previously arrested after officers found the malnourished youth held in chains and padlocks at his home. The grandmother told a judge during a hearing that everything was her fault.

Sheriff Joe Sedinger says the two uncles allegedly aided in abuse.

The boy is in custody of child welfare officials. Two other children were removed from the home.

