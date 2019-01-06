2 woman struck, critically injured in hit-and-run accident

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A hit-and-run accident in New Jersey's largest city has left two pedestrians critically injured.

Newark police say the accident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday, as the women walked in the area of Verona Avenue and Broadway. The driver then fled the scene, heading east toward Route 21.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver was alone in the vehicle or why they fled the scene.

Authorities haven't released the names of the women or provided details about their injuries.

The Essex County prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.