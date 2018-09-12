2 wounded in fatal Cincinnati shooting are back home

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, police investigate outside Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square after a shooting with multiple fatalities in downtown Cincinnati. The two shooting victims who survived the gunman's attack are both back home. Whitney Austin was discharged from UC Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Brian Sarver was released Monday.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The two shooting victims who survived a gunman's attack in downtown Cincinnati are back home.

Thirty-seven-year-old Whitney Austin was discharged Tuesday evening from UC Medical Center, five days after a man opened fire inside the Fifth Third Bancorp headquarters and killed three people. Austin, a Fifth Third vice president, was shot at least 12 times and faces what her husband calls "a long road" in recovering physically and mentally.

Forty-five-year-old Brian Sarver was released Monday. He offered his thanks to God, prayers for other victims and families and thanks for all the expressions of support in a statement Tuesday.

Police are still trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez opened fire inside the bank building. Officers responded quickly and killed him in a hail of gunfire.