2-year-old fatally injured when struck on sidewalk by SUV

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy walking with his parents on a sidewalk was fatally injured Saturday when he was struck by a small SUV whose driver lost control of the vehicle, Scottsdale police said.

The boy died at a hospital after the people at the scene provided emergency aid. police said.

The SUV driver and the boy's parents weren't injured.

No identities were released.

According to police, neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors in “the tragic accident."

The SUV driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said the incident remained under investigation and that no additional information was available.