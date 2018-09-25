2-year window for child sex abuse suits advances in House

John Nettle, a survivor sexual abuse by a priest, center, joins a march on the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less John Nettle, a survivor sexual abuse by a priest, center, joins a march on the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP

Kelly Williams carries a sign voicing support for legislation that would change the statute of limitations for child sex crimes, during a march in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. At right is her husband Brent. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Kelly Williams carries a sign voicing support for legislation that would change the statute of limitations for child sex crimes, during a march in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. At right is her ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP

Daniel Dye, center, senior prosecutor for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, acknowledges applause for his role in producing a report on child sex abuse in the Catholic church, in the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Daniel Dye, center, senior prosecutor for state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, acknowledges applause for his role in producing a report on child sex abuse in the Catholic church, in the Pennsylvania state ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP

Patty Fortney-Julius, from second left, sister Carolyn Fortney and father Edward Fortney listen to speakers during a news conference at the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Patty Fortney-Julius, from second left, sister Carolyn Fortney and father Edward Fortney listen to speakers during a news conference at the Pennsylvania state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP

Cindy Leech, center, is greeted by Judy Deaven at the steps of the state Capitol at the conclusion of a march in support of legislation that would change the statute of limitations for child sex crimes, in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less Cindy Leech, center, is greeted by Judy Deaven at the steps of the state Capitol at the conclusion of a march in support of legislation that would change the statute of limitations for child sex crimes, in ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP

After announcing his support of legislation to change the statute of limitations on child sex abuse crimes, State Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, facing camera, hugs Rep. Mark Rozzi, himself an abuse victim, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) less After announcing his support of legislation to change the statute of limitations on child sex abuse crimes, State Sen. Daylin Leach, a Montgomery County Democrat, facing camera, hugs Rep. Mark Rozzi, himself an ... more Photo: Steve Mellon, AP









Photo: Steve Mellon, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close 2-year window for child sex abuse suits advances in House 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposal to give victims of child sexual abuse a two-year window to sue over allegations that would otherwise be too old to pursue was overwhelmingly approved by the state House on Monday, as supporters cheered from the gallery.

The 171-23 vote was on an amendment to adopt the window, a recommendation contained in last month's grand jury report that found about 300 Roman Catholic priests had victimized children at six of the state's Roman Catholic dioceses over 70 years. The report accused senior church leaders of covering it up.

The bill , which could get a final House vote Tuesday, would also give victims more time to file lawsuits, limited under current law to until the victim turns 30, and eliminate all time limits for criminal prosecutions in such cases going forward. It was the first legislative session since the grand jury report's release on Aug. 14.

"The world is watching what we're doing," said Rep. Mark Rozzi, a Berks County Democrat who spoke of his own victimization as a teenager by a priest. "Do you stand with victims, or do you stand with pedophiles or the institutions that protect pedophiles?"

Opponents argued that retroactive changes to the statute of limitations violate the state constitution , a question likely to end up in the courts if the bill becomes law.

Rep. Michael Corr, R-Montgomery, said government does not have the right to take away a "vested" right to use existing time limits in law as a defense. Corr said there is an "ample body of law to suggest that the amendment, unfortunately, is unconstitutional."

A final House vote could occur Tuesday, and if it passes it will go back to face an uncertain future in the Senate. The top-ranking Senate Republican, President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati of Jefferson County, has also argued that the retroactive window violates the state constitution.

The state's Catholic dioceses announced Friday that they are willing to set up a victims' compensation fund — as Scarnati has also proposed — but offered no details about funding or how it would work.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, praised passage of the Rozzi amendment, calling it "a huge step forward for the abused" and urging lawmakers to send it to him.