25-year-old man arrested in Albany shooting that injured 3

In this Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 photo provided by the Albany Police Department in Albany, N.Y., Shaquille Owens is shown. Police say Owens fired a handgun early Saturday morning at a man outside of an Albany nightclub, hitting him a number of times as well as two other people nearby. (Albany Police Department via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting that injured three people outside an Albany nightclub.

Albany police say Shaquille Owens fired several rounds at a 42-year-old man outside the club's front door at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The victim was hit several times in the torso and is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

A 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man standing nearby were also struck by gunfire. Both were treated at the same hospital and released.

Owens was arrested on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.