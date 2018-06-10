2nd anniversary of Pulse massacre marked by art, litigation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Survivors and victims' relatives are marking the second anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with a remembrance ceremony, a run, art exhibits and litigation.

In the run-up to Tuesday's commemoration of the massacre of 49 people at the gay nightclub, some survivors and victims' relatives have sued the Orlando Police Department and the owners of the nightclub.

The lawsuit against the police was filed last Thursday and it claims the city and police didn't do enough to try to stop the shooter. The lawsuit against Pulse owners Barbara and Rosario Poma was filed Friday and it says the nightclub had inadequate security.

Both lawsuits were filed by plaintiff attorneys based in Philadelphia and Michigan.

The Pomas said in a statement that the focus this week should be on healing.