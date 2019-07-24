2nd day care worker charged after 11-month-old injured

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities have charged a second worker at a North Carolina day care where an 11-month-old boy was hurt.

The Onslow County Sheriff's Office says in a news release on Wednesday that 19-year-old McKayla Sausser of Richlands was arrested and charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

According to the news release, an investigator determined that Sausser had assaulted the infant by repeatedly forcibly pushing the infant's head down in a crib.

Sausser, who was arrested on Tuesday, was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

In June, authorities filed a similar charge against 23-year-old Bethan Pringle after investigators said she intentionally dropped the baby.

The alleged incidents occurred at Childcare Network in Sneads Ferry. In June, state officials closed the day care.