2nd death happens at California Democratic party donor home

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives are investigating the second death of a man at the residence of Democratic Party donor Ed Buck, who has contributed to various California races and causes.

A sheriff's department statement says deputies were called to a West Hollywood residence at 1:05 a.m. Monday on a report of a person not breathing, and county firefighters pronounced the man dead.

The man was not identified and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

The department says Buck was present, as he was on July 27, 2017, 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, died of an overdose at the same location.

Buck's attorney, Seymour Amster, told the Los Angeles Times after Monday's death that Buck was not arrested and is cooperating with investigators.