2nd man dies after shooting last month in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a second man has died after a shooting last month in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police said Wednesday that 30-year-old Christopher Jackson had died of injuries sustained in the Nov. 19 shooting. The other victim, 45-year-old Kenneth O'Kelley, died the day of the shooting.

Forty-four-year-old old Cochee Hurn is jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action. He hasn't been charged with murder in Jackson's death, although police have filed an amended probable cause affidavit in the case.