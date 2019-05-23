2nd suspect arrested in killing of homeless Reno woman

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno police have arrested a second suspect in the killing of a homeless woman whose body was found in December along the railroad tracks east of downtown.

Police said Thursday they arrested 60-year-old Gerardo Cortez and booked him on suspicion of open murder in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Melinda Tucker.

Detectives charged 36-year-old Anita Rohr with open murder Dec. 19, three days after discovering the body of Tucker, who also was homeless and suffered multiple stab wounds.

Police identified Cortez as a person of interest at that time. All three individuals were known to camp in the area north of the Truckee River near East Fourth Street.

Cortez was being held in the county jail Thursday without bail. It was unknown whether he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.