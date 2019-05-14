3 Germans in crossbow deaths killed by shots in hearts, neck

A guesthouse is pictured at the river 'Ilz' in Passau, Germany, Monday, May 13, 2019. Police investigating the mysterious death of three people whose bodies were found with crossbow bolts inside at the hotel in Bavaria on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say autopsies show three people found dead with crossbow bolts lodged in them died from those wounds, but are still trying to determine exactly what happened.

Investigators said Tuesday a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman found dead in a Bavarian hotel bed Saturday each died from one bolt to the heart, while a 30-year-old woman found on the floor died from a shot to the neck.

Police say there are so far no signs anyone else was involved in the slayings, nor of defensive wounds. Investigators found wills from the two people on the bed in the room.

They're still awaiting autopsy results on the bodies of two women found dead Monday in the younger woman's apartment in northern Germany. They had no signs of external injuries.