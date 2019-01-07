3 arraigned in theft of $99,000 from Detroit-area ATM

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the theft of $99,000 from a Detroit-area bank's ATM.

The Macomb County sheriff's office says 22-year-old Davon Perry, 22-year-old Lorenzo Burks and 21-year-old Gisselle Delacruz were arraigned Monday.

The sheriff's office says a service technician told investigators he was working on the ATM Wednesday in Harrison Township when a masked man with a gun demanded money from it.

Perry is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy and using a firearm during a felony. Burks is charged with conspiracy. Delacruz is charged with accessory after the fact.

They were ordered jailed on bond. Probable cause conferences are scheduled Jan. 16.

Only Perry has an attorney. The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from his lawyer.