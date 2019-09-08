3 bodies found in Tennessee home in apparent murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man is suspected of fatally shooting his wife and grandson before killing himself.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred Saturday night in the Nashville neighborhood of Hermitage.

Police said 64-year-old Terry Majors is believed to have fatally shot his 61-year-old wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, and 6-year-old grandson, then shot himself. A 4-year-old granddaughter was uninjured and ran to a neighbor's home for help.

The shooting remains under investigation.