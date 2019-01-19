3 charged in connection with 2017 deaths of Kentucky family

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities have charged three Indiana men with murder in connection with the deaths of three family members in Kentucky more than a year ago.

Emogene Bittner and her son, 16-year-old Robert "Little Man" Kennedy III, were found dead in their Whitley County home in September 2017 along with Bittner's husband, Christopher Bittner. Authorities at the time said all three appeared to have been strangled.

News outlets report 33-year-old Anthony L. Hester, 34-year-old Jeremy S. Hatfield and 38-year-old Darnell Chivers have all been arrested and charged with murder, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

Police in Williamsburg, Kentucky, announced Chivers is in jail on unrelated charges. Hatfield was arrested in Indiana and extradited to Kentucky last month. Hester was arrested Friday in Indiana by local and federal law enforcement agencies.

