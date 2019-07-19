3 charged with federal crime stemming from Maine robbery

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Prosecutors say they've invoked a federal law in charging three men from New York City with robbery and conspiracy in Maine.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said Friday that 48-year-old Andre Muller, 39-year-old Robert Holland and 57-year-old Hector Munoz have been charged with conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery. Munoz was charged with attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce. Prosecutors say the three men and others conspired to steal controlled substances from a home in Rangeley, Maine. The indictment says the incident happened in July 2016.

The men could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted. It wasn't immediately clear if the men were represented by attorneys.