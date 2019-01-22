3 charged with planned explosive attack on Muslim community

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Tahirah Clark, left, and Faruq Baqi walk with New York State Police Capt. Scott Heggelke, center, in the Muslim enclave of Islamberg in Tompkins, N.Y. With them are Maj. James Barnes, second from right, and Muhammad Matthew Gardner, right, a spokesman for The Muslims of America. The troopers were making a goodwill visit to the village. âThese folks that live here are American citizens. Theyâre lived here for over 30 years. They built this community. They have ties within, outside of this community,â Maj. Barnes said. âAnd thereâs not a problem here.â (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) less FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017 photo, Tahirah Clark, left, and Faruq Baqi walk with New York State Police Capt. Scott Heggelke, center, in the Muslim enclave of Islamberg in Tompkins, N.Y. With them are Maj. ... more Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close 3 charged with planned explosive attack on Muslim community 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Three men are charged with plotting to attack an upstate New York Muslim community with explosives.

WHEC reports that three Rochester-area men are accused of plotting to attack Islamberg, a rural Muslim enclave west of the Catskills.

Police in the Rochester suburb of Greece this weekend arrested 20-year-old Brian Colaneri, 18-year-old Andrew Crysel and 19-year-old Vincent Vetromile. Each was charged with weapons possession and conspiracy.

Court papers say they had multiple, cylinder-shaped explosive devices and mason jars wrapped in duct tape.

Followers of a Pakistani cleric settled Islamberg in the 1980s to flee crime in New York City.

It was unclear whether the men had lawyers yet. Attempts to identify relatives who might comment on their behalf weren't immediately successful.

Police planned a Tuesday news conference to release more details.