3 dead, 2 others injured in shooting at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Police say three people were killed and two others wounded during a shooting at a home on the city's north side.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Police said one victim is in critical condition while another is in serious but stable condition.

Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference Monday night that all five victims were black males in their 20s and 30s. He said police arrived to find one victim on the porch of the home and went inside, where the four others were found

No further information was immediately available.