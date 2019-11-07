https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/crime/article/3-dead-including-child-in-Harlem-apartment-14816829.php
3 dead, including child, in Harlem apartment
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says three people, including a child, are dead in what's being investigated as a double homicide and a suicide.
Police responding to a 911 call found a 42-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl dead with neck trauma in a Harlem apartment at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The woman was in a bathroom and the little girl was in a bedroom.
A 46-year-old man was dead in a bedroom.
The circumstances were under investigation.
