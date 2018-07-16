FILE-- Authorities say a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington killed a child and two grandparents.
Photo: PNC/Getty Images
A recent study by Project Know
revealed Seattle's top six DUI hotspots by number of arrests, based on 2015 statistics. less
The group tracked a total of 2,734 arrests.
Check out the gallery to find the six locations that drew the most DUI arrests and learn more about another certain drinking epicenter.
Photo: Scott Eklund, Seattle Post-Intelligencer
15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street, Ballard:
11 arrests
Broadway and East Pike Street, Capitol Hill:
13 arrests
Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 145th Street, Lake City:
16 arrests
15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street, Crown Hill:
16 arrests
Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street, Greenwood:
32 arrests
Vicinity of the University of Washington:
No single University District intersection registered in the city's top six for DUI arrests, but Project Know mentioned the university as a high-risk area in general, namely near Husky Stadium and the UW Intramural Sports Field.
Good thing there's light rail there now, huh?
KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington killed a child and two grandparents.
The Daily News reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon when a northbound sport-utility vehicle struck a median near Kalama. The Washington State Patrol says it was driven by a woman transporting her parents and three children.
At least five of the people in the vehicle were ejected, and investigators believe they were not wearing seatbelts. A female child and the grandparents were declared dead at the scene. Another child was flown to a hospital, with the mother and third child taken by ambulance.
Troopers believe distracted driving to be the cause of the accident.
