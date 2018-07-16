3 family members killed in southwest Washington crash

KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in southwest Washington killed a child and two grandparents.

The Daily News reports that the crash happened Saturday afternoon when a northbound sport-utility vehicle struck a median near Kalama. The Washington State Patrol says it was driven by a woman transporting her parents and three children.

At least five of the people in the vehicle were ejected, and investigators believe they were not wearing seatbelts. A female child and the grandparents were declared dead at the scene. Another child was flown to a hospital, with the mother and third child taken by ambulance.

Troopers believe distracted driving to be the cause of the accident.

