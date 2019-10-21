3 hurt in South Carolina tire shop shooting

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been shot at a South Carolina tire store.

Sumter Police spokeswoman Tonyia McGirt said the shooting happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at Palmetto Tire and Auto near the busy intersection of U.S. 378 and U.S. 521.

McGirt says the three people wounded were taken to the hospital. She did not have an update on their conditions.

McGirt says the area around the tire store is safe, but she did not say whether police have anyone in custody. She also would not say if the incident was between employees at the tire shop or involved any customers.

McGirt says police will release more details at a 5 p.m. Monday news conference.