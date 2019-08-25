3 injured in Florida jet crash, 1 in cardiac arrest in water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and two others also were hurt in a jet ski crash in Florida.

St. Johns Fire Rescue say the crash happened Saturday near the St. Augustine Inlet. A Good Samaritan in a pontoon boat rescued one victim. The Florida Times-Union reports the unidentified victim was unconscious and in cardiac arrest in the water. The Good Samaritan performed CPR on the way to the shore until first responders took over. The victim was flown to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. A third victim was treated and release.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

