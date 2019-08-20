3 killed in Beaumont murder-suicide

BEAUMONT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a Southern California home that killed three people last week was a murder-suicide.

Police say it appears 45-year-old Bradley Wallace killed his longtime girlfriend, 46-year-old Tracy Shelby, and her mother, 68-year-old Deborah Shelby, then turned the gun on himself at a home in Beaumont, east of Los Angeles.

One woman was found in the driveway.

There's still on word on a motive for Friday's killings.