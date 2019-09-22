3 men beaten, robbed, by bat-wielding suspects

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police say three men drinking in a garage in Providence were robbed and beaten by several other men wielding baseball bats.

The Providence Journal reports the victims, ages 28, 31, and 47, were bleeding from the head when police responded to a 911 hang-up shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The youngest victim said they were drinking when someone knocked on the garage door. When he opened it, he was hit on the head with a baseball bat.

The victims say three men, all with bats, came into the garage and robbed them.

The suspects, who appeared to be in their late teens, had fled by the time officers arrived. All three victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com