3 people sentenced for roles in Nebraska reservation slaying

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Three people have been imprisoned for their roles in the slaying of a man on an American Indian reservation in northeast Nebraska.

Federal court records say the three Winnebago residents were sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Wolfe was given 15 years for second-degree murder. His mother, 39-year-old Natasha Wolfe, was given 14 years for conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. And 22-year-old Lawrencia Merrick, also was given 15 years for second-degree murder. They'd pleaded guilty.

The three were charged in the April 2017 strangulation and beating of 32-year-old William Redhorn Jr. on the Winnebago Reservation.