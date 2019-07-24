3 plead guilty to scheme to smuggle contraband into prison

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Maryland says three people have pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to smuggle contraband into a state prison.

A news release says the three entered their pleas on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Their plea agreements say they conspired with inmates and others to smuggle narcotics, cell phones, unauthorized flash drives, tobacco and other contraband into the Maryland Correctional Institute at Jessup.

Prosecutors said one of the defendants, correctional dietary officer Patricia McDaniel, often entered the prison on weekends and hid the packages on her person. They said she then delivered them to an inmate with whom she had a personal relationship or to other inmates.

The three each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is set for September and October.